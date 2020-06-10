Woman charged for leaving hotel while on stay-home notice, visiting Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru, Redhill

SINGAPORE: A woman was charged on Wednesday (Jun 10) for leaving the hotel where she was serving her stay-home notice and visiting several locations including Toa Payoh, Redhill and Tiong Bahru.

Rameswari Devi Jairaj Singh allegedly left her hotel for more than a week while she was meant to be serving her stay-home notice, according to a news release from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).



The 35-year-old Singaporean arrived in Singapore from Johor Bahru on Apr 30.

She was served with a stay-home notice from Apr 30 to May 14, and was taken to the Ibis Singapore Novena hotel - a dedicated facility - after clearing immigration to serve out the 14 days.



However, Rameswari allegedly left the hotel on May 4 and only returned on May 12.

During this period, she is accused of visiting several locations: Toa Payoh, Redhill, Block 63A Lengkok Bahru, Siglap and Tiong Bahru.

A person under a stay-home notice must remain at their dedicated facility at all times until the period specified comes to an end.



If convicted, Rameswari faces up to six months' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.



