Woman charged for leaving hotel while on stay-home notice, visiting Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru, Redhill
SINGAPORE: A woman was charged on Wednesday (Jun 10) for leaving the hotel where she was serving her stay-home notice and visiting several locations including Toa Payoh, Redhill and Tiong Bahru.
Rameswari Devi Jairaj Singh allegedly left her hotel for more than a week while she was meant to be serving her stay-home notice, according to a news release from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
The 35-year-old Singaporean arrived in Singapore from Johor Bahru on Apr 30.
She was served with a stay-home notice from Apr 30 to May 14, and was taken to the Ibis Singapore Novena hotel - a dedicated facility - after clearing immigration to serve out the 14 days.
However, Rameswari allegedly left the hotel on May 4 and only returned on May 12.
During this period, she is accused of visiting several locations: Toa Payoh, Redhill, Block 63A Lengkok Bahru, Siglap and Tiong Bahru.
A person under a stay-home notice must remain at their dedicated facility at all times until the period specified comes to an end.
If convicted, Rameswari faces up to six months' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram