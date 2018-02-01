Woman arrested after buying ticket to meet Korean boyband at Changi Airport transit area

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old woman was arrested earlier this week for misusing her boarding pass, after she bought an air ticket to meet a Korean boyband in the transit area of Changi Airport.

In a similar incident another woman, aged 23, was arrested after she used her air ticket to shop at the stores in the airport's transit area, the police said in a Facebook post warning against the misuse of boarding passes on Thursday (Feb 1).

"They both had no intention to depart Singapore," the police said, adding that 92 people were arrested last year for misusing their boarding passes.

"The police would like to remind all passengers that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places and passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations," said the police.



Offenders could be jailed for two years, fined S$1,000, or both.





Advertisement