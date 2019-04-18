Woman caught for smuggling cigarettes hidden in packet of sanitary pads

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old woman was caught on Tuesday (Apr 16) for trying to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore by concealing them in a packet of sanitary pads and among clothing in her luggage.



The Singapore Permanent Resident was stopped at the Singapore Cruise Center when Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of her backpack and luggage.



“Further checks revealed seven packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in a packet of sanitary pad and amongst clothing in the luggage.

"The case was referred to Singapore Customs for investigation,” ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday.



ICA added that these methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill-intent to smuggle security items into Singapore.



“The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts,” the authority added.

