Woman caught for smuggling cigarettes hidden in packet of sanitary pads

Singapore

The 41-year-old woman was stopped at the Singapore Cruise Centre. (Photos: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old woman was caught on Tuesday (Apr 16) for trying to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore by concealing them in a packet of sanitary pads and among clothing in her luggage.

The Singapore Permanent Resident was stopped at the Singapore Cruise Center when Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of her backpack and luggage.

“Further checks revealed seven packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in a packet of sanitary pad and amongst clothing in the luggage. 

"The case was referred to Singapore Customs for investigation,” ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

ICA added that these methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill-intent to smuggle security items into Singapore.

“The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts,” the authority added.

Source: CNA/zl(hm)

