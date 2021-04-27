Woman to be charged with allegedly hurting maid

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman will be charged on Wednesday (Apr 28) with allegedly hurting her former domestic worker.

On Oct 30, 2020, the police received a report that the woman had abused her former domestic worker, a 49-year-old Indonesian woman.

"As the domestic worker had returned to Indonesia when the report was received, efforts were taken to facilitate her return to Singapore to assist with investigations," said the police on Tuesday.

Police investigations showed that the woman had allegedly assaulted her former domestic worker on multiple occasions between February and October 2020.

This included allegedly pressing a heated iron onto the Indonesian woman's right forearm repeatedly, as well as punching and hitting the maid's eyes with her fists and objects such as clothes hangers.

The 42-year-old woman will be charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt, one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, and one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

As the offences involved a domestic worker, each of these charges carry enhanced penalties of twice the maximum punishment provided for the offences.

"The Government takes a serious view of the ill-treatment of foreign domestic workers," said the police.

"The police will not hesitate to take action against errant employers and ensure they are dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."