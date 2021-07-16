Woman charged with murdering man outside Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE: A woman was charged in hospital on Friday (Jul 16) with the murder of a man 13 years her senior.

Vietnamese national Nguyen Ngoc Giau, 39, was given one count of murdering 52-year-old Choy Wang Keung along a fifth-floor corridor of a Housing Board block at about 12.55am on Jul 15.

The alleged killing occurred after the pair had a dispute in a flat at Block 562, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Police officers responded to the incident and found the pair outside the flat with multiple wounds on them.

They were both taken conscious to hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.

Nguyen is warded for medical treatment, and was served the charge by a field magistrate.

If convicted of murder, she can be sentenced to death.

She will return to court on Aug 6.



This is the second murder charging on Friday. Hours before, Heng Boon Chai, 43, was charged with murdering Mr Kim Wee Ming, 46, along the corridor of a block in Punggol on Wednesday.