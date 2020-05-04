Woman arrested for assault, not wearing mask at Shunfu Market

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old Singaporean woman, who had previously breached safe distancing measures, was arrested on Monday (May 4) for several offences, including not wearing a mask at Shunfu Market and assault.

The police said in a news release that the woman had been arrested at about 9.10pm on Monday and will be charged in court on Tuesday.

She was arrested for assaulting a member of the public, causing public nuisance and not wearing a mask at the market, the police said in the release.

"Everyone should take the circuit breaker measures seriously. The police will not tolerate such blatant disregard of the law and wilful breaches of safe distancing measures," it said.



The arrest comes after the police said on Sunday night that they were investigating the woman for not wearing a mask at the market that afternoon, and for allegedly assaulting a 47-year-old woman who advised her to put on a mask.

In online videos of the incident, a woman in purple and without a mask is seen holding on to what appears to be her mobile phone, which is also being held by another person.

Several police officers are later seen in the video talking to the woman.

In another video, she is heard arguing with several people and said: "I'm a sovereign, I am a sovereign."

On Monday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said he checked up on what the woman might have meant when she referred to herself as "sovereign".

"There is a movement in the US, and adherents to that movement, (broadly speaking) reject Government, reject the police and any kind of authority," explained Mr Shanmugam in his Facebook post.

"Such people should not live within society," he added. "She should not expect any of the benefits that come from this system of governance, including her security, medical care, other benefits.

"If she doesn’t follow the rules and (say) ends up infecting someone - why should society accept that? Or if she falls ill herself, she will be imposing a medical burden on the rest of the society - whose rules she rejects, presumably."

In the earlier incident, the National Environment Agency said on Apr 15 that the woman would be issued a composition fine of S$300 after she breached the 1m safe distancing rule while purchasing food at a stall at the hawker centre at Block 320 Shunfu Road.

She had been advised by SG Clean Ambassadors to practise safe distancing but she instead proceeded to sit at the dining area of the cooked food section and eat the food she bought.

When she was advised to leave, the woman refused to comply and challenged the ambassadors and took photographs and videos of them. Police were called but the woman was also uncooperative towards them and began to video the engagement.

