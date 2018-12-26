Woman tasered by police after attacking neighbour's flat with chopper on Christmas day

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old woman was arrested on Christmas Day after she went to her neighbour's flat to complain about noise levels, only to end up attacking the gate and windows of the unit with a chopper.

The police told Channel NewsAsia that they responded to a case of criminal intimidation at Blk 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 at 4am on Dec 25.

Advertisement

The incident started when the woman went over to her neighbour's unit to complain about noise levels.

The neighbour then called the police.

"Upon the police's arrival, the woman was seen hitting the gate and windows of the unit with a chopper," said the police. "The police officers instructed her several times to drop the chopper but she refused."

The police eventually used a taser on the woman as she "continued to act violently".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A police officer eventually deployed one cycle of taser on the woman as she continued to act violently and refused to cooperate, endangering her personal safety and that of others," said the police.

They added: "The chopper dropped from the woman's hand as she fell to the ground after she was tasered. However, she was able to stand up immediately and continued to resist arrest.

"Given that the woman was no longer armed and due to her age, the officers did not administer a second cycle of the taser on her or arrest her forcibly but advised her to cooperate with the police."

The woman eventually complied, said the police, and was arrested for criminal intimidation. She was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where a doctor assessed that she was not injured. She was released on police bail that day.

A widely circulated video - which appears to have been filmed by someone inside the flat that was being attacked - shows the woman standing along the corridor of an HDB block.

The footage shows at least three police officers along the corridor, warning the woman to stand down.

The woman ignores their warnings and proceeds to use what looks like a chopper to hack at the windows of a flat. The sound of glass shattering can be heard.

Midway through the video, the sound of a taser being fired can be heard. The footage then shows the woman lying on the ground. One of the police officers can be seen pointing what appears to be a discharged taser at her.

The woman is eventually subdued by one of the police officers, who appears to pin her hands behind her back and force her to her knees.

Police investigations are ongoing.