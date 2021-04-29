Woman with symptoms related to COVID-19 allegedly took son to Sparkletots pre-school while on medical leave

SINGAPORE: A woman is accused of breaching conditions in her medical certificate by repeatedly walking her son to and from a Sparkletots pre-school in Bedok last year.

Malaysian national and Singapore permanent resident Michelle Foo Shi Ching, 24, was given five charges under the Infectious Diseases Act on Thursday (Apr 29).

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is accused of exposing other people to the risk of infection by walking from her home in Bedok North Street 2 to PCF Sparkletots @ Fengshan Block 184 over four days.

According to court documents, Foo went to Temasek Medical Clinic on Jul 14, 2020 and was told by a doctor there that she had an upper respiratory tract infection.

She was issued a medical certificate that said she was required to stay home for five days from Jul 14 to Jul 18, 2020.

Despite having reason to suspect that she was a case or carrier of COVID-19, she allegedly walked from Block 138 Bedok North Street after visiting the doctor to her son's pre-school to pick him up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After this, she walked back to her home in Bedok North Street 2. The next day, she allegedly walked with her son to his pre-school again, and later fetched him from school.

She is accused of repeating this on Jul 16 and Jul 17 last year. On Jul 17, she allegedly took a Grab car from her home to Block 81, MacPherson Lane. From there, she is accused of taking another Grab car to Great World City shopping mall, where she watched a movie at Golden Village Grand, before taking a cab back home.

On Jul 18, 2020, Foo allegedly took a Grab car from her home in Bedok to MacPherson Lane before subsequently taking another vehicle home.

Foo is set to plead guilty next month. If convicted of exposing others to the risk of infection, she can be jailed up to six months and fined up to S$10,000 per charge if she is a first-time offender. If not, she faces double the jail term and fine.