Woman found dead in Bedok South flat; police classify case as murder

A police car in Singapore. (File photo: Francine Lim)
SINGAPORE: A woman was found dead in an HDB flat at Bedok South Road on Monday (Nov 19) in a case police have classified as murder. 

In a news release, the authorities said they received a call requesting assistance at Block 171 at around 3.45pm. 

"Upon arrival, the police found a 35-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at about 4.17pm," they said. 

A 64-year-old man, who is related to the victim, has been arrested and will be charged on Tuesday. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

