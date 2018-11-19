Woman found dead in Bedok South flat; police classify case as murder

SINGAPORE: A woman was found dead in an HDB flat at Bedok South Road on Monday (Nov 19) in a case police have classified as murder.

In a news release, the authorities said they received a call requesting assistance at Block 171 at around 3.45pm.

"Upon arrival, the police found a 35-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at about 4.17pm," they said.

A 64-year-old man, who is related to the victim, has been arrested and will be charged on Tuesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.