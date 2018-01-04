Woman dies after being hit by taxi along Dorset Road

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a Trans-Cab taxi along Dorset Road on Thursday (Jan 4).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at 12.50pm, adding that Tan Tock Seng Hospital was on standby to receive the woman. She died from her injuries at the hospital, said police.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman was crossing the road near a zebra crossing when the taxi hit her. An eyewitness told Channel NewsAsia that he saw her lying in a pool of blood.

The 38-year-old banker, who did not want to be named, said paramedics started resuscitation efforts immediately after they arrived.

He added: "It is not the first time an accident has happened at this spot. In February 2016, there was an accident involving a police car."

Photos he took show several police officers at the scene of the accident. A shoe was lying on the road just behind the taxi that was allegedly involved in the accident.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out Trans-Cab for more information.

