Woman dies from injuries after fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old woman died from her injuries after a fire broke out in an Ang Mo Kio flat on Friday (Mar 5) morning, said the police.

The woman was found unconscious in a bedroom, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). A 20-year-old man was found trapped in the toilet.

Both of them were unconscious when they were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died from her injuries, said the police.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing," they said.

About 30 people from the block self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The woman was found in this bedroom. (Photo: Singapore Civil Defence Force)

COMBUSTIBLE ITEMS

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire on the 11th floor at Block 456, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 6.10am.

Firefighters had to conduct "forced entry" to gain access into the unit, said SCDF.

"The fire had engulfed the living room due to the vast accumulation of combustible items within it," said SCDF.

"Firefighters' movement within the unit was severely impeded as they had to carefully manoeuvre over the heaps of items to conduct firefighting operations."

The fire was extinguished with one water jet and one compressed air foam backpack.

SCDF also said that the woman had no pulse when she was found, and that responders performed CPR on her. The woman and man were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF urged residents to not accumulate combustible items such as newspapers, furniture and clothes within their units as these can fuel a fire.

"Excessive accumulation of combustible items within a unit can block escape paths and hinder firefighting efforts," it added.