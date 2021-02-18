Woman dies after being trapped under fallen tree at Marsiling Park

SINGAPORE: A woman was killed on Thursday (Feb 18) after she was trapped under a fallen tree at Marsiling Park.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 8.15am and found the 38-year-old woman “lying motionless” at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who were also alerted at the same time, found a person trapped under a fallen tree upon arriving at 20 Woodlands Centre Road.

Part of the fallen tree was submerged in the pond. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

They used “cutting equipment” to extricate the trapped person, who was then pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.



When CNA visited the site on Thursday afternoon, the fallen tree had not been removed and part of it was still submerged in the pond. The paths leading to the site were also cordoned off.



View of the scene of the incident at Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Uniformed officers and landscape workers were seen examining the fallen tree.

A 15-year-old eyewitness, Kayden Teo, said he was on a nearby bridge in the morning when he heard “a very loud splash”.

He said he turned to see a fallen tree in the water that was about the same height as some of the tallest trees in the park.

A passerby then began calling for help, said the teen, which is when he noticed a woman in exercise clothes trapped under the tree.



A cover is placed over the fallen tree at Marsiling Park, Feb 18, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

People are seen sawing the fallen tree into pieces at Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Another eyewitness, 17-year-old Damien Chua, said 10 to 15 people tried to lift the tree, breaking off its branches in an attempt to make it lighter.

But they could not lift it high enough to pull the woman from under it, he said.

“She was still conscious when I saw her ... She was gasping for air,” said Damien.



Passersby were then asked to leave the scene when emergency personnel arrived, added Kayden.



In a statement, NParks said the they were investigating the cause of the tree fall.



The 20m-tall Araucaria excelsatree was last inspected in April 2020 and found to be healthy, it added.

"We are sad that there was one fatality," said NParks. "Our priority now is to accord assistance to the family of the diseased."