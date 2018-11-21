Woman fined S$2,000, temporarily banned from owning animals after abandoning dog

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old woman was fined S$2,000 and temporarily disqualified from owning animals on Wednesday (Nov 21) after she abandoned her dog earlier this year.

In a media release, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said it was first alerted to the case of abandonment in May, when a Jack Russell Terrier was found at the 12th-storey lift lobby of Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42.

"Investigation revealed that Cheng (Yok Meng) was the owner of the dog and had abandoned it at the said location," said AVA. "The dog has since been rehomed."

In addition to her fine, Cheng was issued a six-month disqualification order.

AVA said it takes a stern view on pet abandonment. "Owning a pet is a lifelong commitment. Existing and potential pet owners must understand the care and responsibility that comes with owning a pet," the authority said.

"AVA investigates all feedback on pet abandonment and will take enforcement action, where necessary," it said, adding that those who are convicted of pet abandonment for the first time may face a maximum S$10,000 fine, up to 12 months in jail or both.



