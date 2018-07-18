Woman fined S$5,500 for evading GST on designer goods bought in Paris

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman was fined S$5,500 on Wednesday (Jul 18) after she evaded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for designer goods she had bought in France and intended to sell here, said Singapore Customs.

Authorities said in a media release that 25-year-old Joei Chen Si Hui landed at Changi Airport on a flight from Paris on Jan 12. She attempted to pass through the Customs green channel, but was stopped for checks.

A total of 10 branded items, including wallets, a handbag and a belt, were found in her luggage.

"Despite knowing that GST would be payable on the goods, which were worth over S$11,710, Chen did not declare them for GST payment," said Singapore Customs, adding that she was subsequently arrested.

Authorities also said that the total amount of GST she had tried to evade was about S$819.

Investigations revealed Chen had bought the items in France and had posted photos of some of them on her social media pages for sale.

Chen pleaded guilty to one charge of fraudulent evasion of GST on goods brought into Singapore. Another charge of failure to keep documents and records on goods she had imported previously was taken into consideration during the sentencing, authorities said.