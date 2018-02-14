Woman fined for breeding, selling cats from Buangkok flat

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman has been fined S$6,500 for breeding and selling cats from a flat in Buangkok without relevant licences.

According to a media release from the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Wednesday (Feb 14), the woman, Siti Hasmirah Hamidon, was fined S$4,000 for breeding cats without a pet farm licence and another S$2,500 for selling cats without a pet shop licence.



AVA said it received feedback in June 2017 about the alleged sale of cats at a flat in Buangkok Crescent.

It investigated and found six adult cats and six kittens in the unit. Investigations revealed that Siti Hasmirah had been using the flat to breed cats for sale since March 2017.

She had posted photographs of kittens for sale on her Facebook page and sold two cats.

AVA stressed that a pet shop licence is required to display any animal, including cats, for sale. Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet shop is liable to a maximum fine of S$5,000.

Additionally, a pet farm licence is also compulsory for breeding cats for sale, AVA said. Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet farm can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months.

AVA added that safeguarding animal welfare is "a shared responsibility" that needs the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the public.



The authority urged the public to promptly report cases of illegal pet shops or pet breeding to AVA via its 24-hour hotline, 1800-476-1600 or the AVA website.

"Providing photographic and/or video-graphic evidence will help us in our investigations. All information shared with AVA will be held in strict confidence," AVA said.

