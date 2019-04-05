Woman fined more than S$2,000 for under-declaring value of curtains, blinds at checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A woman has been fined S$2,055 for failing to accurately declare the value of curtains and blinds at a land checkpoint, Singapore Customs said on Friday (Apr 5).

She was caught for under-declaring the value of three sets of curtains and one set of blinds by more than half the actual value, the agency said in a Facebook post.

According to Singapore Customs, curtains and blinds are among the common household items which travellers tend to under-declare for Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

“Travellers who are caught for under-declaring the value of such items usually bring them into Singapore for commercial purposes. They under-declare the value of the items to maximise their profits,” it added.

“It is the responsibility of travellers to make accurate and complete declarations of all taxable items brought into Singapore.”

Those who fail to declare or make an incorrect declaration of the value of taxable goods could be fined up to 10 times the amount of GST evaded or be charged in court.

