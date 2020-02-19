Woman fined for not declaring S$135,000 in Australian currency when leaving Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old woman has been fined for trying to bring Australian currency worth more than S$135,000 out of Singapore without making a declaration.

Kim Kwang Hye was convicted and fined S$6,000 on Wednesday (Feb 19), the police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said they were alerted to a case of a woman carrying more than S$20,000 in cash at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Mar 7, 2019.

Investigations revealed she had more than S$135,000 worth of Australian currency on her when attempting to leave Singapore and had not declared it.

It is a statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency) into or out of Singapore, the police said.

For her offence, she could have been fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

Advertisement