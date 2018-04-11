Woman fined S$2,000 for abandoning five cats at void deck

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old woman was fined S$2,000 on Wednesday (Apr 11) for pet abandonment after five cats were found at a void deck, according to a news release by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).



Suriati Misran was fined after AVA was alerted to the five cats abandoned at a void deck in Block 180A Rivervale Crescent in March last year.



Suriati's son was seen on CCTV footage carrying the cage containing the cats. Investigations later revealed that he had been directed to leave the animals at the void deck by Suriati.

All the cats have since been rehomed.

Individuals who abandon their pets are liable to a maximum fine of S$10,000 and/or a maximum jail term of 12 months for first convictions, said AVA.

