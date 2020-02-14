Woman fined for failing to declare nearly S$150,000 in cash at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old woman was fined on Thursday (Feb 13) after she attempted to leave Singapore without declaring S$149,000 in cash to the authorities at Changi Airport.

Police said they were alerted on Jun 20, 2018 to a woman carrying cash exceeding S$20,000 at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

“Investigations revealed that Nguyen Thi Dau was carrying S$149,000 when she was attempting to leave Singapore and had failed to give a report to an authorised officer in respect of the cash movement,” the police said.

Nguyen Thi Dau was convicted and sentenced to a fine of S$3,000 for failure to report cross border movement of cash.

There is a statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, into or out of Singapore.

Those who fail to do so may fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to three years or both.

