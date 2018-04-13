Woman gets 4 months' jail for stealing from elderly man after Geylang hotel tryst

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old woman was sentenced to four months’ jail on Friday (Apr 13) for stealing S$6,388 worth of jewellery and cash from an elderly man she had sex with at a hotel in Geylang, hours after meeting him at a casino in 2013.

Mr Chew Siong Heng, who was in his 60s, woke up at a room in Hotel 81 after spending the night with Fu Xiang in November 2013, only to realise that she had made off with most of his valuables and cash.

Fu was convicted of theft on Friday after a three-day trial, during which she claimed Mr Chew had gifted her the thick gold chain, two gold rings and S$2,000 in cash.

Mr Chew, who was set to testify against Fu, died two weeks before the trial was due to start.

The court heard his evidence by way of two police statements he had made in 2013 and in 2017.

District Judge Marvin Bay heard that the pair had met at Marina Bay Sands casino.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fu had smiled at Mr Chew, then a stall assistant, who smiled back.

Later, as Mr Chew was leaving the casino with S$1,000 in winnings, Fu approached the man and told him she had no money and was very hungry.

She also offered him a “massage service”.

The pair checked into the Geylang hotel at about 3.25am, where they had sex.

After Mr Chew fell asleep, Fu emptied his pockets and made off with most of the cash and valuables, leaving just S$50 for Mr Chew in his shirt pocket.

Mr Chew woke up at 6.50am to find Fu and his “prized possessions” gone, said Judge Bay said.

Fu was apprehended three years after the incident, in 2016, after she was randomly stopped by the police. She admitted then to pocketing the cash and valuables “out of greed”, although at trial, she claimed these were gifts.

The prosecution urged the court to sentence Fu to at least four months’ jail.

Fu, who was unrepresented, sobbed in the dock.

In mitigation, she said she is a divorcee with two children in their 20s who rely on her financially. She pleaded for a short sentence, saying a longer one would affect her job.

For theft, Fu could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.