Woman gets jail for masturbating daughter's intellectually disabled friend after getting him to stay over

SINGAPORE: Knowing that a 15-year-old boy with low IQ liked her daughter, a 44-year-old woman persuaded him to stay over in their flat and showed him how to kiss.

After watching the boy kiss her daughter, the woman told him he could not do that as her daughter was "very fresh". She later took advantage of the boy as he slept on two occasions, masturbating him even though he was uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman, who is now 45, was given a year's jail on Wednesday (Mar 17) after pleading guilty to two charges of committing an indecent act with a young person. She cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identity of the boy.

The court heard that the accused had a 13-year-old daughter who became good friends with the victim, who had a low IQ of 56. They attended the same school for those with mild intellectual disability and mild autism.

The accused got to know the victim through her daughter and began addressing him as "dear" in March last year and considered him her godson.

After the March school holidays, she started to invite the boy over to her home. The boy, wanting to meet the accused's daughter, accepted the invitation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He would come over during the day and leave at night, doing homework and playing games in the flat. The victim would go on top of the accused's daughter on a bed, with the accused watching.

When he kissed the teenage girl's mouth, the accused told him that he could not do that as her daughter was "very fresh".

The accused began persuading the boy's mother to let him stay over, saying she would take care of him and monitor him. His mother gave the green light, but said the victim had to sleep separately and with no physical interaction.

The victim stayed over at the accused's home for a week, sleeping between the older woman and her daughter. The accused would hug and kiss the victim on the mouth. When she saw that he wanted to kiss her daughter, she said she would have to show him how and said it could only be done at home and not outside.

Advertisement

Past midnight on Mar 23 and Mar 26 last year, the accused committed indecent acts against the boy by masturbating him. Despite the victim feeling uncomfortable and telling her this, the woman persisted.

SHE EXPLOITED HIS LIKING FOR HER DAUGHTER: PROSECUTOR

The prosecutor asked for a year and two months' jail for the accused, saying the degree of exploitation was significant, with progressive physical contact.

She exploited the victim's liking for her daughter and used it to her advantage, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir.

The victim was especially vulnerable, with an IQ of 56 and mild intellectual disability, and was the schoolmate of the accused's daughter, he added.

There was also an element of premeditation, as the woman had planned for the boy to stay over, persuading his mother to give permission, and successfully hid him from her own husband.

The abuse of trust was also significant as the boy's mother had placed her trust in the accused and asked for clear boundaries that the woman breached.

The accused, who was unrepresented, asked for leniency and if she could be fined instead of going to jail. She said both her parents had disabilities and her daughter is a special needs child.

She said her daughter needs to be taken to school on most days, dressed up and have her hair tied.

"And my husband also quite old already, and sometimes needs to go to hospital, so most of the time I need to be around with my parents and my husband," she said.

She said her husband was not in court as he was working but is aware of her court case.

"Can it be a fine instead of go (to) prison, because of my daughter, (who) actually needs me a lot, she cannot go without a mother," said the accused. "My husband is not the real father of her, so most of the time I'm the one taking care of her ... I don't wish to be inside the prison; it's my first time offending this and I won't commit again."

The judge told her that her offences warranted a jail term and were very serious. She said the accused had lulled the boy into a false belief that her actions were meant to coach him into winning her daughter's affection, and these offences were not isolated but committed a few days apart.

The woman continued to plead with the judge after being sentenced, saying she did not know when her husband would "go" or die, and that she did not want her daughter to "suffer" in a girls' home while she is "suffering" in jail. Her daughter cried loudly in court while talking to her mother in court, and waited for her grandmother to arrive.

For committing an indecent act with a young person, the accused could have been jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.