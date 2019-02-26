Woman taken to hospital after being hit by falling glass door at Alexandra Central Mall

SINGAPORE: A woman was taken to hospital on Sunday (Feb 24) after a glass door fell on her at Alexandra Central Mall.

CCTV footage shows the woman entering the 4th storey carpark lift lobby on Sunday evening via a double glass door entrance.

But as one side of the door, which she had just opened, swung to a close, it hit the other door and caused it to fall off its hinges and on the woman, who collapsed to the floor.

A man who had earlier entered the lobby quickly moved the door from the top of the woman with the help of a bystander as others arrived to help.

A glass door at the lift lobby of a 4th storey car park at Alexandra Central Mall fell on a woman on Feb 24. (Screengrab: Facebook/My Grandfather’s Road)

The woman was then taken to National University Hospital in an ambulance, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Tuesday.

Alexandra Central Mall's management confirmed the incident and said it is looking into the matter. The case is also being investigated by the police, the management said.

It added it has offered assistance to the parties involved and has engaged a contractor to conduct thorough checks on all its glass doors and to take the necessary safety measures.