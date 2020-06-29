Police investigating woman for operating string of illegal massage joints in Yio Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a 41-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in operating more than half a dozen illegal massage establishments along Yio Chu Kang Road.

During an enforcement operation conducted by Ang Mo Kio Police Division, the woman, who is believed to be managing seven units within a building, was found to have operated the units for the purpose of providing massage services, without a valid licence.

"Thirteen massage beds, 16 chairs, two sofas, 12 portable blinds and massage-related paraphernalia were seized," the police said in a statement on Monday (29 Jun), adding that investigations are ongoing.

"Under the Massage Establishment Act 2017, the offence of carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid license carries a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or an imprisonment of up two years, or both."

"For repeat offenders, the offence carries a fine not exceeding S$20,000, or imprisonment of up five years, or both," the statement warned.



The police said it takes "a serious view against any person who may be involved in such illicit business operations" and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance to the law.



