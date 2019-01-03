Woman involved in Hari Raya revenge attack that left two with burns pleads guilty

SINGAPORE: A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday (Jan 3) to her involvement in a revenge attack on two siblings that left them with second-degree burns from having scalding hot water splashed on them.



The court heard that the attack was carried out by the accused, 27-year-old part-time cleaner Nurhanifah Juma'at, along with her friend Norhayati Jaffar and Norhayati's brother Muhammad Bakhtiyar Jaffar.

Advertisement

Norhayati wanted to take revenge on 27-year-old Muhammad Faizal Omar after watching a video clip that showed another one of her brothers being assaulted by Faizal and his relatives.

The video, which was shown to her at a Hari Raya celebration on Jul 7 last year, also depicted Faizal's 25-year-old sister Nur Farahtika Omar.

Norhayati hatched a plan to invite Faizal and his sister to her home that very day, under the guise of a Hari Raya celebration. She then told Nurhanifah that she planned to assault the pair and asked Nurhanifah to film the entire assault.

Nurhanifah had watched the video of the alleged assault on Norhayati's brother, whom she also treated like a brother, and agreed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While waiting for Faizal and Farahtika to arrive, Nurhanifah boiled water in an electric kettle on Norhayati's instructions.

The victims arrived past midnight on Jul 8 with two other friends. Only Norhayati, Nurhanifah and Norhayati's brother Bakhtiyar were in the Spooner Road flat at the time.

After the four guests arrived, Norhayati locked the gate behind them and the assault began.

She repeatedly hit Farahtika with a bamboo stick and forcefully stomped on her stomach, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryl Yeo said, while Nurhanifah filmed the assault on her phone.

Norhayati grabbed a jug of recently boiled hot water and poured it on Farahtika's neck, back and ear, before striking her neck with the jug.

After this, Farahtika managed to escape with the two other friends, leaving her brother behind.

While this was ongoing, Bakhtiyar repeatedly pummelled and kicked Faizal, who was curled up in a foetal position on the floor.

After Farahtika fled the scene, Norhayati joined her brother in assaulting Faizal, hitting him repeatedly with the bamboo stick she held. She then poured hot water on him and Faizal jumped up from the floor, screaming in pain.

He managed to escape the flat and Norhayati went to look for him, with Nurhanifah filming the search.

The video Nurhanifah took went viral online. She admitted to her involvement in the attack and is the first of the three to plead guilty.

She will be back in court for mitigation and sentencing next week.