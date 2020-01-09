Woman jailed 29 months for cheating S$72,000 in training grants

SINGAPORE: A training consultant was sentenced to 29 months' jail on Thursday (Jan 9) for cheating S$72,000 in training grants.

Serene Loh Peh Wen, 47, was convicted of five charges of engaging in a conspiracy with two others to cheat Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA), now known as Workforce Singapore, into disbursing training grants.

Eight similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Between March 2014 and May 2015, Loh conspired with two accomplices to submit 13 fraudulent claims to WDA with a total payout of more than S$72,000.

The claims falsely certified that employees of Yoke Mah Plasterceil had attained full attendance in 13 courses, which were never conducted. The courses were supposed to have been conducted by two WDA-approved training providers.

To support these fraudulent claims, Loh enlisted accomplices to falsify attendance records.

Court proceedings against the four other people involved in the case are ongoing.