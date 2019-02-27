Woman killed in Tuas Checkpoint bus accident was HP employee, company confirms

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old woman who died in a bus accident near Tuas Checkpoint on Tuesday was an employee of HP, the company confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 27).

She was killed after the bus she was travelling on from Malaysia to Singapore collided into a railing near the checkpoint. Sixteen others were injured in the incident, including HP employees.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a HP employee passed away yesterday in a traffic accident,” HP said in a media statement.

“Most of the other employees requiring medical treatment have been discharged from hospital. Our focus is on supporting our colleagues and their families in this difficult time.”

It added: “The safety of all employees is our highest priority and we continue to work with our transportation vendor to ensure safety of the vehicles.”

The deceased was one of two women who were found at the foot of a flyover connecting to the checkpoint, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Tuesday.

The bus driver was trapped in his seat and had to be rescued using hydraulic equipment, SCDF added.

The 59-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for causing death by rash act, the police said.