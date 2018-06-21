Woman pleads guilty to running Carousell cheating scam

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old woman went on Carousell last year and posed as a seller of electronic items such as laptops and mobile phones. Over an 11-day period, she managed to dupe four victims of S$2,470.

On Thursday (Jun 21), she pleaded guilty to two counts of cheating, an offence for which she faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine. Another four similar charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Siti Norhaliza Kamis, who called herself “reselleritems” on Carousell, would post advertisements on the online marketplace using random images of electronic goods.



In one instance, one victim had placed an order for an ASUS laptop worth S$900, and made payment of S$450 via a funds transfer to Norhaliza. A few days later, the victim made another payment of S$450, but did not receive the laptop.

Another victim transferred S$1,220 to Norhaliza’s bank account for an ASUS laptop worth S$1,300 which he also did not receive.

Both victims later lodged reports with the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tow Chew Chi said that Norhaliza had spent all the money she received from the victims, part of it to buy clothes. No restitution was made to the victims.

When asked by District Judge Eddy Tham what she planned to do about it, Norhaliza, who works part-time in a warehouse, replied that she intended to use insurance money from an accident her father was involved in last year. But she said she would only receive the money in a few weeks' time.



"If you are genuinely remorseful, one of the things you should be looking at is how to compensate the innocent victims," Judge Tham told her.



Norhaliza is expected to be sentenced on Jul 19.