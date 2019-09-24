Woman rescued from lake at Xiao Guilin after British tourists sound the alarm

SINGAPORE: A woman was rescued on Tuesday (Sep 24) from the lake at Bukit Batok Town Park, also known as Little Guilin or Xiao Guilin, after two British tourists saw her in the water.

Simon and Lesley Brewin, who are in Singapore to visit their children, suspected something was amiss when they saw a small stool propped against a side barrier by the lake.



Mrs Brewin, a 65-year-old photographer, looked over the barrier and saw a woman in the water.



The woman was clinging onto a branch and was almost fully submerged, with only her nose and mouth above the surface, Mrs Brewin told CNA.



She went to help from passers-by while her husband, a 66-year-old retiree, tried to reach in to get the woman out.



“I didn’t dare enter the water as I didn’t know how deep it was,” said Mr Brewin.

SCDF personnel at the scene by a lake at Bukit Batok Town Park. (Photo: Wong Woon Shin)

His wife later returned and jumped into the lake. She said she gave the woman mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while waiting for help to arrive.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at Bukit Batok Town Park at about 11.50am.

"An elderly woman was rescued by SCDF using a life buoy and a ladder," it added.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.