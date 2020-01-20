Woman jailed 10 months for cheating more than S$160,000 in training grants

SINGAPORE: A former assistant general manager at Adonis Group was sentenced to 10 months jail on Monday (Jan 20) for cheating more than S$160,000 in training grants.

Lun Yeow Siang had conspired with a colleague to cheat the former Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA) into disbursing the training grants, the police said in a news release.

Lun was convicted on 20 counts of instigating forgery for the purposes of cheating. Ninety other charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Between September 2012 and June 2013, Lun conspired with her colleague to submit fraudulent claims to WDA for a total payout of more than S$160,000.

They falsified course attendance records and created assessment plans to deceive WDA into thinking that employees of Adonis Group had attended Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) courses held by Adonis International, an approved training organisation.

They then submitted those falsified records to WDA for multiple grant applications.

Adonis Group has since made full restitution, the police said.

The accomplice who created the documents has been charged with the offences of forgery for the purposes of cheating. Court proceedings are ongoing.