Woman sentenced to four weeks' jail after beating stepdaughter's pet parrot to death

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman, Tran Thi Thuy Hang, was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Wednesday (Aug 1) for animal cruelty after she beat her stepdaughter's pet bird to death last year, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA).

AVA said it was alerted to the case at Block 101 Rivervale Walk on Nov 6, 2017.

Investigations revealed that about a week earlier, on Oct 28, Tran had used a laundry pole to hit the parrot several times after it bit her right cheek the day before.

The impact of the hits resulted in the bird's death, said AVA.

"AVA investigates all feedback on alleged animal cruelty. We will take enforcement action against anyone who has committed an act of animal cruelty and will press for deterrent sentences, if warranted," it said.

Those convicted of animal cruelty for the first time may be fined up to S$15,000, jailed 18 months or both.

