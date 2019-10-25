Woman arrested for stripping in public along Middle Road

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for public nuisance after she stripped off her dress and underwear along Middle Road on Thursday (Oct 24).

In a video circulating on social media, a woman can be heard shouting at a man dressed in a red shirt. She chases him as he rushes across a two-lane street, and attempts to strike him.

He manages to walk away from the woman, who then proceeds to take off her black dress and underwear, while gesturing and shouting at the man.

Another man, dressed in a white shirt, approaches the woman and helps to pull her underwear back up. He proceeds to pick her dress up off the ground and uses his body to block the woman.

The woman turns to walk away and appears to begin putting her dress back on.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 2.10am on Thursday, and the woman was subsequently arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.