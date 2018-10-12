Woman suffers multiple injuries in Queenstown slashing incident

SINGAPORE: A woman suffered multiple injuries to her neck and right side of the body in a slashing incident in Queenstown on Thursday (Oct 11) night.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested, the police said in a news release on Friday. The case has been categorised as voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

In its news release, the police said they were alerted at around 10.50pm on Thursday that a woman had been stabbed by a man at Block 146 Mei Ling Street.

The woman is said to have suffered a cut at the back of her neck, as well as multiple lacerations on her right earlobe, right shoulder and elbow, and below her right armpit.

The woman was taken to the National University Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said. She is said to be in critical condition.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him at about 9am on Friday.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could be jailed for life. He could also be jailed for up to 15 years, fined and caned.