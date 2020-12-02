Woman to be charged for suspected involvement in death of ex-boyfriend

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old woman will be charged on Thursday (Dec 3) with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for her suspected involvement in the death of her ex-boyfriend, said the police.

The victim, 32, was found at a multi-storey car park along Bedok Reservoir Road on May 16 after the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Through follow-up investigations, the police arrested the 38-year-old woman, who is the deceased's ex-girlfriend, for her suspected involvement in his death," said the Singapore Police Force in a news release on Wednesday.

If convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the woman faces life imprisonment, or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine.