Woman under investigation for not wearing mask at Shunfu Market and assaulting another woman

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a 40-year-old Singaporean woman, who had previously breached safe distancing measures, for not wearing a mask at Shunfu Market.



Police said they received a call for assistance on Sunday (May 3) at around noon at 320 Shunfu Road.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that a 40-year-old Singaporean woman, who had previously breached safe distancing measures, was not wearing a mask," said police.



The woman also allegedly assaulted a 47-year-old woman who advised her to put on a mask, police added.



The police said they take "a serious view of such abusive and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current COVID-19 situation".

"We urge the public to take the circuit breaker measures seriously and comply with the safe distancing measures."



In a video circulating online, a woman in purple and without a mask is seen holding on to what appears to be her mobile phone, that is also being held by another person.

Several police officers are later seen in the video talking to the woman.

In another video, she is heard arguing with several people and said: "I'm a sovereign, I am a sovereign."

When told by a man - not seen on camera - that she had to follow the rules, she replied: "I'm not a person, I'm we the people."

Member of Parliament Chong Kee Hiong said in a Facebook post that in a previous incident, the woman had been caught and fined.

"Rest assured that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated and offenders will be dealt with according to the law," wrote Mr Chong, who is MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC. Shunfu Market is part of the GRC.

"We cannot have such acts of irresponsibility while the whole of Singapore makes sacrifices and is fighting COVID-19 as one," he added.



