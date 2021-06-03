Woman whose husband is on trial for killing her 4-year-old daughter gets jail for drug offences

SINGAPORE: A woman whose husband is on trial for killing her four-year-old daughter was given a year's jail for drug offences on Thursday (Jun 3).

Syabilla Syamien Riyadi, 24, pleaded guilty to one count each of methamphetamine consumption in June 2020 and possession of drugs in October 2020.

Another two charges of consuming drugs in October 2020 and possessing drug utensils were considered in sentencing.

Syabilla's daughter died on Sep 2, 2018.

Her husband, 28-year-old Muhammad Salihin Ismail, went on trial earlier this year for killing the four-year-old girl via two incidents of assault. Salihin, who married Syabilla in August 2016, is the girl's stepfather.

He allegedly hit the girl multiple times in the abdomen and kicked her stomach forcefully after she passed urine on the floor. In a statement to the police, he said he had intentionally targeted the girl's stomach because he wanted to "teach her a lesson" for "having so much problem peeing or passing motion".

Syabilla, who has been in remand since late October last year, was unemployed when she was arrested by the police in "a follow-up operation" on Jun 16, 2020, the court heard. Court documents did not specify what the "follow-up" was for.

She was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for investigations and methamphetamine was found in her urine samples.

She later admitted to smoking "ice", a street name for meth, in her house toilet on Jun 13, 2020. She said she had smoked ice about once or twice a week for a few weeks.

Syabilla was arrested again on Oct 28, 2020 by CNB officers for drug-related offences. The officers found a packet containing meth and a glass utensil with an attached straw in her home.

Syabilla admitted to possessing the drugs, saying that it had been given to her by a male friend whom she knew as "Uno" in the first week of October 2020.

The prosecutor noted that Syabilla has no previous convictions. He asked for the mandatory minimum of a year's jail for her drug consumption charge, and between eight and 12 months' jail for the possession charge, to run concurrently.

Syabilla said she was remorseful for her actions and did not elaborate further.

Syabilla testified in her husband's trial in February, saying her daughter had showed her a clenched fist the day before she died, which suggested she had been punched.

The trial will resume at a later date.

For consuming meth, Syabilla could have been jailed for between a year and 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

The maximum penalties for possessing meth are 10 years' jail, a fine of S$20,000, or both.