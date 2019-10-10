Man accused of drugging woman at polyclinic charged with drugging two others to steal from them

SINGAPORE: A man already facing a charge of drugging a woman at a polyclinic to steal from her was on Thursday (Oct 10) given two fresh charges of drugging two others to commit theft.

Oh Koon Shin, 58, was handed two new counts of causing two people to take stupefying drugs earlier this year, with the intention to steal from them.

He is accused of making a Tng Kwee Huay take Zopiclone, a type of sleeping pill, at about 9am on Aug 31.

The incident is said to have occurred at an open area in front of Block 318A Jurong East Avenue 1, and he did so to steal from the woman, court documents state.

A week after this on Sep 6, Oh allegedly made an Ang Poh Choo take Zopiclone at about 9am in Queensway, also with the intention of stealing from her.

Oh had previously been charged with giving the same drug to an Ng Phek Huay on Sep 9 at Queenstown Polyclinic.

According to court documents, after drugging the three women, he stole cash and valuables from them.

He is accused of stealing S$2,500 from Ms Ng, a wallet, gold bangle and house keys from Ms Tng, and a jade necklace, rings, cash, a Pioneer Generation EZ-Link card and other valuables from Ms Ang.

Oh is the suspect linked to a case made viral by a Facebook post where a woman said her grandmother had been drugged and robbed at a polyclinic.

If found guilty of drugging a person to commit theft, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

The penalty for theft is a maximum jail term of three years, a fine, or both.