Man taken to hospital after car catches fire at road junction in Woodlands
SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital after his car caught fire at a road junction in Woodlands on Tuesday (Sep 15).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and 2 at about 2.10pm.
The fire involved the engine compartment of a car and was extinguished using a hosereel, said the SCDF.
According to the police, the 59-year-old driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
A video of the fire seen by CNA showed the car engulfed in thick smoke and flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.