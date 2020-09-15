Man taken to hospital after car catches fire at road junction in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital after his car caught fire at a road junction in Woodlands on Tuesday (Sep 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and 2 at about 2.10pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a car and was extinguished using a hosereel, said the SCDF.

According to the police, the 59-year-old driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A video of the fire seen by CNA showed the car engulfed in thick smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

