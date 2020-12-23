15kg of drugs worth S$2.3 million seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: About 15kg of drugs worth S$2.3 million were seized over two separate smuggling attempts via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a joint press release on Wednesday (Dec 23), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the attempts, which took place on Dec 18 and Dec 21, prompted subsequent anti-drug enforcement operations.

Seven suspected drug offenders, comprising six men and one woman aged between 20 and 55, were arrested.



A total of about 4,622g of heroin, 5,393g of Ice, 5,482g of cannabis, 247g of ketamine, 5,111 Ecstasy tablets and 5,383 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

The haul is enough to feed the addiction of 2,200 heroin abusers, 3,080 Ice abusers, and 780 cannabis abusers for a week, said ICA and CNB.



MALAYSIA-REGISTERED LORRIES

In the first smuggling attempt on Dec 18 at about 5.50pm, seven bundles of controlled drugs were found in a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting a consignment of beansprouts.

Heroin and Ice found within a Malaysia-registered lorry, at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 18, 2020. (Photo: CNB/ICA)

The bundles contained about 4,622g of heroin and 521g of Ice.

The 38-year-old male Malaysian driver and the 24-year-old male passenger were arrested.

In the second attempt on Dec 21 at about 1.35pm, a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting furniture and spare vehicle parts drew the suspicion of ICA officers at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Cannabis, Ice and Ecstasy tablets seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, on Dec 21, 2020. (Photo: CNB/ICA)

Anomalies were detected in scanned x-ray images of the consignment declared as personal effects. Officers then found packages containing a total of 4,368g of Ice, 5,110g of cannabis, 4,900 Ecstasy tablets and 4,750 Erimin-5 tablets, concealed within the furniture.

The 44-year-old male Malaysian driver and the 55-year-old male passenger were subsequently arrested.

FOLLOW-UP OPERATIONS

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers raided a residential unit in Bedok North Street 2, where a 20-year-old Singaporean man was arrested and about 215g of cannabis was seized.

Another follow-up operation resulted in the arrest of two Singaporeans - a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman - in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 26.

In the couple's hideout, a total of about 504g of Ice, 157g of cannabis, 247g of ketamine, 211 Ecstasy tablets and 633 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

Investigations into the drug activities and suspects are ongoing.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security," said the agencies.

"ICA has also stepped up security checks and screening at all checkpoints, as well as the frequency of patrols during this festive season.

"The ICA and CNB will continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders."