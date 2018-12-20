Bomb hoax, car breakdowns and queue-cutting aggravated Causeway congestion: ICA

SINGAPORE: The heavy traffic congestion experienced by travellers on the Causeway between Dec 14 and 16 was compounded by a bomb hoax, car breakdowns and rampant queue cutting, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Dec 19).

Both arriving and departing traffic lanes were affected, ICA said in a press release.

However, ICA added that heavy traffic is normally expected at this time of the year, due to the increase in the number of people using Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints during the festive period and year-end school holidays.



Heavy traffic through Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints is expected to continue until the end of the year, ICA said.

For a faster clearance at both checkpoints, ICA said it is monitoring incoming and outgoing traffic in real-time across the different conveyance modes like cars, buses, lorries and motorcycles, adopting a “multi-pronged approach” in traffic management.

“This includes cross-deployment of officers and flexible use of lanes for clearance of conveyances,” it said.

"We would like to assure travellers that our officers are working round the clock and doing their utmost to ensure that travellers’ needs continue to be met without compromising security.

"During this peak period, ICA officers have put in many overtime hours. All our available resources are being used."

ICA added: "From time to time, during shift changes or redeployment of officers to other high traffic areas, certain counters may have to be temporarily closed."

ICA has advised travellers to check traffic updates on ICA’s Facebook page and the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along BKE and AYE to better plan their journey.



On Dec 11, ICA advised travellers to avoid Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 13 as the Malaysian authorities were conducting an exercise at the Customs, Immigration And Quarantine Complex and at the Johor Bahru Sentral Railway Station.