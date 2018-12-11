Travellers should avoid Woodlands Checkpoint early Thursday: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers looking to head to Malaysia between midnight and 1am on Thursday (Dec 13) should consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday.

This is because the Customs, Immigration And Quarantine Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Johor Bahru Sentral Railway Station will be temporarily closed due to an exercise, ICA said.

"ICA is aware that the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) & Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral will be conducting an exercise at BSI CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Railway Station during this period. The BSI CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Railway Station will be temporarily closed until the exercise concludes," said ICA in its news release.

ICA advised travellers planning to use the Woodlands Checkpoint to take note of its advisory, adding that those who urgently need to travel using the land checkpoints may wish to consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead.

According to a news release by the Malaysian police, an annual evacuation exercise will be conducted between 12am and 2am on Thursday.

"This is an annual evacuation exercise to ensure that the relevant government agencies are prepared for any possibility," said the Malaysian police, adding that as many as 150 personnel will be involved in the emergency preparedness exercise.

