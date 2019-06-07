1,520 strips of illegal pills found in Singapore-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two men were caught trying to smuggle 1,520 strips of illegal medicines through Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Jun 6), according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The blister strips, which each contained 10 or 14 tablets, had been hidden in the rear car door panel of a Singapore-registered car, the authority said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The car was driven by a 27-year-old Singaporean man. He was accompanied by a 40-year-old Singaporean man.

Illegal medicines concealed in the rear door panel of a Singapore-registered car. (Photo: ICA)

Images posted by ICA showed multiple strips of pink and white pills.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for investigation, ICA said.

HSA said in response to queries from CNA that the stash included sleeping pills such as midazolam and diazepam as well as codeine tablets.

ICA officers found 1,520 blister strips of illegal medicines in the rear door panel. (Photo: ICA)

"HSA takes a serious view on any person who brings into Singapore illegal medicines that have not been evaluated or registered," ICA said.

"These medicines might even be fake or adulterated, and pose health risks," it added.