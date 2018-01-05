Heavy traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to 'intermittent slowness' of automated clearance system: ICA

SINGAPORE: Problems with the automated clearance system at Woodlands Checkpoint caused a traffic snarl on Friday morning (Jan 5), which was worsened by the usual peak hour rush.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post that traffic into Singapore had built up quickly due to "intermittent slowness" in the automated immigration clearance system.



The system is now operating normally, and other checkpoints are not affected, it said in the post at 10.07am.

Earlier, ICA advised motorists to postpone non-essential travel due to the heavy traffic. It said it had deployed more resources to manage the situation.

According to the Johor Baru - Singapore Beat the Jam! app, the time duration to clear the causeway spiked to around 80 minutes at around 10am on Friday.

(Source: Beat the Jam!)

Netizens who were travelling across the Causeway expressed their frustrations on social media.

Facebook user Zane Chong also posted a video of a large crowd of motorcyclists who were caught in the gridlock near the checkpoint.





