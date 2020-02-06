5 arrested, e-vaporiser items worth S$60,000 seized

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,000 electronic vaporiser items with an estimated street value of more than S$60,000 were seized at Woodlands Checkpoint and in a subsequent raid, Singapore authorities said on Thursday (Feb 6).



On Jan 23, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint found more than 2,000 e-vaporisers, cartridges and bottled e-liquids concealed in various compartments of an arriving car.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) was notified and it launched an investigation.

E-vaporiser items found in a vehicle intercepted at Woodlands Checkpoint. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

HSA officers subsequently arrested five men, aged between 20 and 27 years old, who were awaiting the delivery of the banned items in the eastern part of Singapore.



Advertisement

Advertisement

More e-vaporiser related items were discovered in their homes.



An arriving car at Woodlands Checkpoint was stopped for checks on Jan 23, 2020. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

HSA said that it takes a "very serious view of the smuggling and peddling of e-vaporisers which are banned in Singapore".



First-time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to six months. Subsequent offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000 and jail time of up to one year.



The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are also prohibited. This includes purchases made through the Internet and from overseas. Those found guilty face a fine of up to S$2,000.



E-vaporiser cartridges seized from a suspect's home. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

ICA said that safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains its top priority. “The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore,” it said.



Members of the public who have information on illegal activities involving e-vaporisers can contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch.