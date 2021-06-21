Around 100 evacuated from Woodlands condominium after 'small spill' found on balcony

SINGAPORE: About 100 people were evacuated from a condominium in Woodlands on Monday (Jun 21) morning after "a small spill" was found on a balcony in one of the units.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 9.30am at 61 Rosewood Drive, where Rosewood Suites condominium is located.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Upon arrival, SCDF officers identified a small spill at the balcony of a unit on the first floor," said SCDF.



Around 100 people from the affected block and neighbouring blocks were then evacuated by the police.

SCDF responders retrieved a small sample of the spill for testing and the affected area was subsequently neutralised with a decontaminant.

"The spill involved substances commonly found in pesticides," said SCDF.



Advertisement

Advertisement

People seen gathering outside Rosewood Suites condominium on Jun 21, 2021. (Photo: CNA reader)

Residents were allowed to return to their homes by 1.30pm.



As of 2.50pm on Monday, there were no reported injuries.



At least two fire trucks were spotted at the scene. (Photo: CNA reader)

Advertisement

Speaking to CNA, domestic worker Daswati Simon Thomas said she heard the police knocking on the door and talking to her employer.



"There is the police, the ambulance and you know the fire engines coming. I think everybody scared when the police come knock and ask us to go out," said the 48-year-old.

Ms Thomas also said that police went from door to door to talk to residents and to evacuate them.

A hazmat vehicle is seen outside Rosewood Suites condominium on Jun 21, 2021. (Photo: CNA reader)

A Crime Scene Investigation van parked on the road outside Rosewood Suites condominium on Jun 21, 2021. (Photo: CNA reader)

Photos sent to CNA by a reader showed at least two fire trucks, several police cars, a hazmat vehicle, as well as a Crime Scene Investigation van at the scene.

A large crowd could also be seen on at empty field opposite the condominium.

CNA has contacted the management of Rosewood Suites condominium for comment.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

