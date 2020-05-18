Woodlands Health Campus investigates unauthorised filming of COVID-19 patients in mass exercise at Singapore Expo

SINGAPORE: Woodlands Health Campus (WHC) is investigating the unauthorised filming of COVID-19 patients participating in a mass exercise at the Singapore Expo community care facility, it said on Monday (May 18).

The investigation comes after a video showing healthcare workers in personal protective equipment leading patients in a dance workout was widely circulated on social media.

The Singapore Expo is one of several designated community care facilities for COVID-19 patients, including foreign workers, who are clinically well or display mild symptoms. All 10 halls in Singapore Expo have been converted for this purpose, with a total capacity of 8,000 beds.

The medical coverage for the various halls are provided by WHC, SingHealth and the Singapore Armed Forces.

In response to queries from CNA, WHC said that to maintain patient confidentiality, there are rules against filming and photography within patient areas.

"We are conducting an internal investigation into the incident and will continue to reiterate to all staff members that unauthorised filming of any patient-related activity is not allowed," said WHC.

"We have also ensured that this is clearly communicated at the staff briefings before they start work at the CCF at Singapore Expo. We will also work with our partners at the CCF at Singapore Expo to reiterate this rule to their workers and volunteers."

Mass exercise sessions such as the one depicted in the video last about 15 minutes and are conducted twice a day, said WHC. Participation is optional and so far the response has been "positive", WHC added.

"The healthcare team is present to observe patients’ health and breathing conditions. Their oxygen levels are measured post-exercise to help identify anyone who might require more medical attention," said WHC.

"Through these exercises, we also hope to impart healthy lifestyle tips that patients can continue to practise even after their discharge. As part of safety and infection control measures, we have also regularly reminded everyone on safe distancing measures."

