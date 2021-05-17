Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub to open on Jun 13

SINGAPORE: The Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub will open on Jun 13, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (May 17).

The transport hub, which will be managed by SMRT Buses, is located near the Woodlands North-South Line (NSL) and Woodlands Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) MRT stations, as well as the Woodlands temporary bus interchange.

A location map of the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub, which is next to the temporary bus interchange. (Photo: LTA)

It is Singapore's eleventh Integrated Transport Hub, and the largest since the first was built in Toa Payoh in 2002, said the LTA.

The transport hub has incorporated inclusive facilities, such as barrier-free boarding and alighting areas, as well as graduated kerb edges to make boarding and alighting easier for passengers in wheelchairs and parents with strollers, the authority added.

A boarding berth at the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub. (Photo: LTA)

There are also barrier-free toilets, priority queue zones with seats, and a nursing room to cater to the needs of the less mobile, elderly and families with young children.

A commuter care room is also set aside for special needs commuters who need access to a quiet and calming space, said the LTA.

Priority queues with seats at the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub. (Photo: LTA)

The transport hub also comes with upgraded amenities for transport workers including bus captains. These amenities include an air-conditioned staff canteen, dedicated staff toilets, a cleaners’ room and a staff lounge.



The LTA added that the bus interchange is also equipped with a reverse warning system to enhance safety by alerting bus captains through blinker lights when other buses are reversing within a parking area.

The bus interchange is also equipped with a reverse warning system. (Photo: LTA)

BUS ROUTE AMENDMENTS

From Jun 13, 25 of the 29 bus services that currently operate from the Woodlands temporary bus interchange will move to the new transport hub, said the LTA.

The remaining four services - 925/925M, 950, 961/961M and 965 - will continue to operate from the temporary bus interchange, which is beside the new transport hub.

There is no change to the stopping points of any of the bus services.

Information on bus service adjustments will be available at all relevant bus stops, bus interchanges, on buses, as well as on the websites of the LTA and SMRT.

Commuters may also approach SMRT staff for assistance, said the LTA.