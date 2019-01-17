Man to be charged with murder after woman found dead in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old woman was found dead in Woodlands early on Thursday (Jan 17) morning, the police said in a news release.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Woodlands Avenue 6 at 1.34am on Thursday.

The woman was found lying motionless inside a room and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A 34-year-old suspect, who knew the victim, has been arrested, the police said. He will be charged in court for murder on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/aj

