Woodlands Regional Library temporarily closed due to water leakage

Singapore

Woodlands Regional Library temporarily closed due to water leakage

Woodlands Regional Library on Apr 8, 2019
The entrance of Woodlands Regional Library on Apr 8, 2019, following a pipe burst. (Photo: Fann Sim)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Woodlands Regional Library had to be closed temporarily after water leaked from a burst pipe, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Monday afternoon (Apr 8).

The library will reopen to visitors on Tuesday, it added on its social media platforms, and directed visitors to nearby libraries in Sembawang and Yishun.

Woodlands Regional Library on Apr 8, 2019
A notice put up outside the Woodlands Regional Library after a pipe burst on Apr 8, 2019. (Photo: Fann Sim)

“Dear visitors, Woodlands Regional Library will be temporarily closed today due to water leakage from a burst pipe. The library will reopen tomorrow, Apr 9, 2019,” it said. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

CNA has reached out to NLB for more details.


Source: CNA/na

Tagged Topics

Bookmark